LAUREL, DE - The Laurel Police Department arrested four people on felony charges following a drug dealing investigation.
On Friday, July 19th, Laurel Police Department issued a public notice of increased police activity in the area of Hollybrook Farms Apartment Complex and Grazing Court in Laurel. LPD now report that this announcement was in reference to two simultaneous residential search warrants for two multi-month drug dealing investigations.
The search warrants resulted in the recovery of a loaded firearm and the removal of several hundred doses of dangerous heroin, according to Laurel Police.
LPD say the first warrant was executed in the 800 Building. Heroin packaged for sale was located in the residence. Police say 36-year-old Ty W. Weston and 34-year-old Brittany Lake, both of Laurel, were arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia x4
Both Weston and Lake were released on their own recognizance, according to Laurel Police. Weston was serving a probation sentence for a prior drug dealing conviction and was detained by the Department of Probation and Parole for a probation violation.
Laurel Police Department say the second warrant was executed in the 1400 Building. A heroin packaging operation was discovered at this location, along with a loaded firearm in a residence where multiple juveniles were present. LPD say the two subjects were arrested.
During one of the arrests, the subject broke out of the police vehicle and fled on foot while still handcuffed, according to police. Laurel Police say "Units searched the area for the subject, but were limited in resources due to the ongoing searches of both apartments". Delaware State Police and Laurel Police were eventually dispatched to the area of River Road in Blades for a "suspicious activity" . The residential reports say a man was going door-to-door asking for bolt cutters.
When police arrived on scene, the same male subject from the initial arrest was discovered. The suspect fled on foot again and led a foot pursuit through the woods. He was tased, arrested, and transported back to Laurel Police Department after being medically evaluated, according to LPD.
The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Devon S. Mumford of Laurel. Mumford was found to be a convicted felon and a person prohibited from possessing deadly weapons or firearms, says LPD. He was charged by Laurel Police with the following:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited of a Violent Felony
-Possession of Firearm While Also Possessing Controlled Substance
-Possession With Intent to Distribute Heroin in Tier 2 Quantity
-Possession of Ammunition by Person Prohibited
-Possession of Heroin in Tier 2 Quantity
-Manufacturing Drug Paraphernalia x2
-Theft Under $1500
-Endangering the Welfare of a Child x4
-Escape Third Degree
-Resisting Arrest
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed into the custody of the Department of Corrections in lieu of $147,200 cash only bail.
Laurel Police say 36-year-old Alvina Bennefield-Phillips of Laurel, was identified as the tenant of the target residence. She was charged with the following:
-Maintaining a Drug Property
She was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on her own recognizance.