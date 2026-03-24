GEORGETOWN, Del. - Two arrests were made in Georgetown for allegedly selling drugs illegally out of a home, according to Delaware State Police.
On March 20, DSP say they executed a search warrant on a home on the 200 block of East North Street after an investigation into 24-year-old Jahlier Pettyjohn for illegally selling drugs out of the home.
As officials were searching, DSP say Pettyjohn was seen leaving the home through a window, but was then arrested. 35-year-old Gabriella Tambourelli was also arrested during the search. A child was also in the home at the time.
During the search, DSP say detectives found the following items:
- About 12 grams of heroin
- About 8 grams of crack cocaine
- About 3 grams of cocaine
- 7 Actavis pills (Buprenorphine Hydrochloride)
- 43 Suboxone films
- Digital scales
- Mason jar with cocaine residue
- Pyrex measuring cup with white powdery residue
- Microwave with cocaine residue
- Drug paraphernalia
- $809.00 in suspected drug proceeds
Pettyjohn was charged with the following:
- Manufacture, deliver, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, Tier 3 (felony)
- Manufacture, deliver, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (felony)
- Possession of a controlled substance, Tier 3 (felony)
- Possession of a controlled substance, Tier 1 (felony)
- Unlawful to knowingly operate or attempt to operate a clandestine laboratory (felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (felony)
- Endangering the welfare of a child by committing a drug offense with a child in the dwelling
- Resisting arrest
- Possession of drug paraphernalia – 2 counts
He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $34,000 secured bond.
Tambourelli was charged with the following:
- Unlawful to knowingly operate or attempt to operate a clandestine laboratory (felony)
- Maintaining a drug property (felony) Conspiracy 2
nd
- Degree (felony)
- Endangering the welfare of a child by committing a drug offense with a child in the dwelling Possession of drug paraphernalia – 2 counts
- Possess, consume a controlled or counterfeit substance except Human Growth Hormone without a prescription – 4 counts
She was released on a $17,000 unsecured bond.