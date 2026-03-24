arrested made generic

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Two arrests were made in Georgetown for allegedly selling drugs illegally out of a home, according to Delaware State Police.

On March 20, DSP say they executed a search warrant on a home on the 200 block of East North Street after an investigation into 24-year-old Jahlier Pettyjohn for illegally selling drugs out of the home.

As officials were searching, DSP say Pettyjohn was seen leaving the home through a window, but was then arrested. 35-year-old Gabriella Tambourelli was also arrested during the search. A child was also in the home at the time. 

During the search, DSP say detectives found the following items:

  • About 12 grams of heroin
  • About 8 grams of crack cocaine
  • About 3 grams of cocaine
  • 7 Actavis pills (Buprenorphine Hydrochloride)
  • 43 Suboxone films
  • Digital scales
  • Mason jar with cocaine residue
  • Pyrex measuring cup with white powdery residue
  • Microwave with cocaine residue
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • $809.00 in suspected drug proceeds
Drug investigation gtown

(Delaware State Police)

Pettyjohn was charged with the following:

  • Manufacture, deliver, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, Tier 3 (felony)
  • Manufacture, deliver, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (felony)
  • Possession of a controlled substance, Tier 3 (felony)
  • Possession of a controlled substance, Tier 1 (felony)
  • Unlawful to knowingly operate or attempt to operate a clandestine laboratory (felony)
  • Conspiracy 2nd Degree (felony)
  • Endangering the welfare of a child by committing a drug offense with a child in the dwelling
  • Resisting arrest
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia – 2 counts

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $34,000 secured bond.

Drug investigation gtown

(Delaware State Police)

Tambourelli was charged with the following:

    • Unlawful to knowingly operate or attempt to operate a clandestine laboratory (felony)
    • Maintaining a drug property (felony)
      • Conspiracy 2

nd

     Degree (felony)
  • Endangering the welfare of a child by committing a drug offense with a child in the dwelling
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia – 2 counts
  • Possess, consume a controlled or counterfeit substance except Human Growth Hormone without a prescription – 4 counts

She was released on a $17,000 unsecured bond.