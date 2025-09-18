DOVER, Del. — The Delaware State Housing Authority has launched two pilot programs to help local governments prepare for disasters and update zoning policies to expand affordable housing.
The Zoning and Land Use Reform Pilot Program, created through Senate Joint Resolution 8, will offer free technical assistance to municipalities interested in modernizing zoning and land-use codes. Options include permitting accessory dwelling units, allowing manufactured homes in single-family zones, reducing lot sizes, and creating inclusionary zoning programs. Applications are due Oct. 31.
“We are excited to support local jurisdictions that want to partner with us to create smarter communities, lower housing costs and better serve Delawareans,” DSHA Director Matthew J. Heckles said.
The Disaster Housing Pilot Program, developed with the University of Delaware’s Institute for Public Administration, will assist three jurisdictions that adopt pre-disaster actions such as drafting recovery ordinances and assessing hazard risks. Applications are due Sept. 22.
Both pilots are designed to establish model policies that could be expanded statewide, and municipalities may apply to one or both programs.