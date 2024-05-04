MILLSBORO, DE - A deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred in Millsboro on Saturday is under investigation by Delaware State Police.
DSP say on Saturday morning, a 2002 Toyota Celica GTS was traveling southbound on Parker Road approaching a sharp curve north of Firemans Road.
Authorities say the initial investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to make the sharp turn. This caused the vehicle to exit the east edge of the roadway. The Toyota than overturned multiple times through an open field, during which, Delaware State Police say the "unrestrained driver was ejected from the car".
The driver, 22-year-old Fernando Fernandez of Frankford, Delaware, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate the incident. They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.