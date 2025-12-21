MILTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating shots fired in the early morning of Dec. 21 in Milton.
Police say around 6 a.m., troopers were sent to a home on the 30000 block of Fisher Road following reports of gunfire. They say a 39-year-old resident heard what sounded like an object striking his home. When troopers arrived, they saw a bullet hole in the front of his home, which also caused damage inside the home.
Police say at the time of the incident, two adults and two children were inside the home, but no one was injured.
DSP say they are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone who has relevant information is asking to contact DSP.