LINCOLN, Del.- Police are looking for two men wanted for holding up the Dollar General store in Lincoln on Monday night.
Delaware State Police said that at around 10 p.m., two men with handguns demanded two employees to give them money from the cash register at the Dollar General, located at 18380 Johnson Road.
The employees complied and the two man left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The two were last seen entering a white sedan and driving away from the scene.
The employee were not injured during the incident.
The first man is described as black, 5-foot-10, approximately 150 pounds, wearing all dark clothing and a mask.
The second man is described as white, 5-foot-10, approximately 150 pounds, wearing all dark clothing, and a mask.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Paul Taylor of Troop 4 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-752-3795. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delawarecrimestoppersweb.com