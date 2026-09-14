MILTON, Del. - A Lincoln man is facing multiple felony drug charges after Delaware State Police say he led troopers on a pursuit that ended in a crash near Milton Sunday afternoon.
According to police, a trooper spotted a Maserati Levante speeding northbound on Coastal Highway near Deep Branch Road on Sept. 13 just before 1:30 p.m. and attempted to pull it over. Police say the driver did not stop and instead sped away.
During the pursuit, police say the Maserati was speeding recklessly along Coastal Highway and several surrounding roads.
The pursuit ended when the Maserati collided with a Nissan Rogue at Union Street Extended and Coastal Highway, according to investigators. Police say the suspect then ran from the Maserati and was seen discarding over 60 grams of cocaine before he was taken into custody.
A search of the Maserati allegedly turned up nearly 47 grams of marijuana, $5,696 in suspected drug proceeds, and fraudulent driver's licenses from Arizona and Nevada.
The driver of the Nissan, a 65-year-old Pennsylvania man, and his passenger, a 61-year-old Pennsylvania woman, suffered minor injuries but declined transportation to a hospital, according to police.
The roadway remained closed for an extended period while authorities investigated and cleared the scene.
The suspect, 30-year-old Jaquell McDonald, was taken to nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. After his release, he was charged with numerous felonies including possession of a controlled substance.
He was also charged with two counts of third-degree vehicular assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, and multiple traffic violations related to the pursuit and crash.
McDonald was arraigned and taken to the Delaware Department of Correction on a $75,514 cash bond.