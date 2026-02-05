MARYDEL, Del. - Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a three-week-old child, believed to be with her mother in violation of a court order.
According to police, infant Justine Santangelo, of Marydel, was last seen near Selheimer Lane in Marydel on Jan. 30 around 11:45 p.m. Attempts to find the child have been unsuccessful, and police say there is a concern for Justine's safety.
According to DSP, the child's possible destination is in Sussex County, New Jersey.
Anyone with information on Justine's whereabouts is asked to call Delaware State Police at 302-697-4454.