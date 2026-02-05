Justine Santangelo

Delaware State Police

MARYDEL, Del. - Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a three-week-old child, believed to be with her mother in violation of a court order.

According to police, infant Justine Santangelo, of Marydel, was last seen near Selheimer Lane in Marydel on Jan. 30 around 11:45 p.m. Attempts to find the child have been unsuccessful, and police say there is a concern for Justine's safety.

According to DSP, the child's possible destination is in Sussex County, New Jersey.

Anyone with information on Justine's whereabouts is asked to call Delaware State Police at 302-697-4454.

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

