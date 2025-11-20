GREENWOOD, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Greenwood and are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect.
Authorities say they were called to a home on Staytonville Road on Wednesday, Nov. 19 just after 8 a.m. on reports of a home struck by gunfire. According to police, the ensuing investigation revealed an unknown suspect had opened fire from a vehicle in the overnight hours. Two adults and one child were home at the time. Luckily, no one was injured.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at (302) 752-3813.