SHOOTING INVESTIGATION GRAPHIC

GREENWOOD, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Greenwood and are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect.

Authorities say they were called to a home on Staytonville Road on Wednesday, Nov. 19 just after 8 a.m. on reports of a home struck by gunfire. According to police, the ensuing investigation revealed an unknown suspect had opened fire from a vehicle in the overnight hours. Two adults and one child were home at the time. Luckily, no one was injured.

Delaware State Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at (302) 752-3813.

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you