DELAWARE - The Delaware State Police are urging the public to responsibly report suspicious drone activity.
The Delaware State Police say they are aware of recent sightings of potential drone activity throughout the state and that operation of a drone is a legal activity.
If there are occasions where someone finds a "drone in a suspicious area or the appearance of suspicious activity, the Delaware State Police is asking that these events be reported to our Delaware Anti-Terrorism Tipline at 1-800-FORCE-1-2."
The following reminders regarding drones are provided by DSP:
- Shooting at aircraft, including drones, is illegal.
- Many legal aircraft, both manned and unmanned, have lights visible at night. Drone flights after dark are permitted under certain conditions.
- Before reporting, consider using free resources such as FlightAware, Flightradar24, and ADSBexchange to help identify aircraft that may appear unusual but are operating legally.
The following ways "you can help" are provided by DSP:
- Capture clear video evidence, if safe to do so.
- Record specific details, including the sighting’s date, time, duration and location. Also, note the size, movement, and unique features of the object.
- Report promptly to the Delaware Anti-Terrorism Tipline for further investigation.
Phone: 1-800-FORCE-1-2
Email: force12@delaware.gov
If you see a drone on the ground, DSP asks that you stay at a safe distance and all 9-1-1.