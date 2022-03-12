DOVER, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police are warning residents against a phone scam in which people pretend to be state troopers and claim that they are owed bail money.
The Delaware State Police said in a press release this week that they have been investigating multiple incidents of the reported scam. The people making the phone calls are using so-called "spoofed" phone numbers that appear to be coming from state police on the caller ID. They are not.
The agency said it will never request payment for fines, traffic tickets or bail. Those are transactions conducted by the court systems. And they are never done over the phone.
State police have recommended that residents avoid answering calls from unknown numbers. Police also warn against providing information such as a Social Security Number or a mother's maiden name.