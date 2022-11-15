DELAWARE - The Delaware State Sportsmen's Association has filed for an injunction to block the various bans on guns in the state.
According to the Delaware State Sportsmen's Association, today they have filed an opening brief supporting a preliminary injunction to stop the enforcement of various bans contained in House Bill 450 and Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 6.
House Bill 450, which prohibits the manufacture, sale, offer to sell, transfer, purchase, receipt, possession, or transport of assault weapons in Delaware, subject to certain exceptions, was signed into law by Governor Carney in June of 2022.
The Delaware State Sportsmen's Association says it is also challenging the state in scheduling "buy-back" events weeks before the regulation goes into effect.
“DSSA has been protecting and defending the rights of Delaware’s hunters, sportsmen and women, and law-abiding gun owners since 1968. This is not the first time we have challenged unconstitutional and illegal actions of government officials in court, and it will not be the last." said DSSA President Jeffrey W. Hague.
Earlier this month, the DSSA filed a lawsuit against House Bill 451, which essentially prohibits most people under the age of 21 from buying or having a gun.