DOVER, DE - The Delaware State University Police announced two arrests have been made in the September 7th shooting incident at the Courtyards.
The Delaware State University Police arrested two individuals for the shooting incident that occurred on September 7th. Officers responded around 10:30pm, to the University Courtyard Apartments for the report of a shooting. DSU Police say officers arrived on scene to find several vehicles and buildings that had been shot. No one was injured in this incident.
Through investigative measures, detectives identified 18-year-old Tyrone Harrell, and a 15-year-old, both of Dover, as the suspects responsible for this shooting incident.
Police say Harrell was a registered student at Delaware State University, and that he has since been expelled. The 15-year-old has no affiliation or connections to DSU, according to police.
DSU Police say on September 9th, Tyrone Harrell was arrested and charged with the following and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $200,000.
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) - 3 counts
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) - 3 counts
- Possession of a Firearm During a Safe School Zone
- Criminal Mischief - 3 counts
On September 20th, DSU Police report that "members from the U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force, Dover Police Drugs Vice and Organized Crime Unit, Street Crimes Unit and Delaware Probation and Parole, located the 15-year-old male in the 1200 block of White Oak Road. Police say the teen was taken into custody."
Officers report that they looked over and searched the path that the 15-year-old walked and located a "polymer 80 .40 caliber handgun with a loaded 30 round magazine."
The 15-year-old suspect was committed to Stevenson House Detention Center of $226,150 cash bail for the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) - 3 counts
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) - 3 counts
- Possession of a Firearm During in a Safe School Zone (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) - 2 counts
- Criminal Mischief - 3 counts