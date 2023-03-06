DOVER, Del. - Delaware State University’s Safe Space Coalition has received a $300,000 grant from the National Organization of Sisters of Color Ending Sexual Assault.
The grant is part of the Building the Capacity of Black Programs Funding Initiative Addressing Sexual Assault (BCPSA) grant and will be used to develop a dedicated sexual assault response and prevention program on campus.
The Safe Space Project will be based at the newly established Hope House on 34 N. State Street, Dover, DE, which is currently being used for the University’s Food Bank, drug/alcohol support groups, research and experiential learning activities.
“The funding will be primarily used for DSU to support those students victimized by violence and sexual assault; to promote prevention, education, awareness, provide outreach, student experiential learning/research and to provide services to the community,” said Dr. Gwen Scott-Jones, Chair of the Safe Space Coalition and Dean of the University’s Wesley College of Health and Behavioral Sciences (WCHBS).
Dr. Eleanor Kiesel, Associate Dean of the WCHBS, wrote the grant proposal, with the assistance of Kim Graham, the Director of the WCHBS’ Trauma Academy.
The Safe Space Project will include a part-time licensed mental health professional and coordinator who will provide culturally specific prevention and advocacy for victims and survivors of sexual assault.
DSU’s Safe Space Coalition serves as an advisory board to DSU’s President and administration in creating a safer campus for students, employees, and community members.
“As a DSU alumna, parent, and employee, I would like to commend University President Tony Allen for being responsive to the call for action by establishing a coalition comprised of individuals that will provide him with transparent information about campus safety and recommendations for creating safe spaces on all of our campuses,” Dr. Scott-Jones said.
The grant funding will provide both a physical space and a supportive and safe space for survivors, allies, and wellness professionals to engage in the work of healing and restoration. DSU officials hope that this program will encourage other universities to create similar programs to address sexual assault on their campuses.