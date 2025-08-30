DOVER, Del. -- Delaware State University announced that the university was granted almost $800,000 for the National Science Foundation (NSF) Track 1 Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship to expand its Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education programs.
DSU says the Noyce Scholarship Program is designed to encourage STEM majors and professionals to become K-12 math and science teachers.
DSU says the grant will support its mission to create a community of highly-qualified STEM educators that can teach students from diverse backgrounds, experiences, and abilities. University officials say the grant will also help to address critical teacher shortages in Delaware and beyond.
“The program plays a pivotal role in addressing the nationwide shortage of STEM educators, particularly in opportunity-rich school districts, like our district partners for the grant, Early College School at DSU and Capital School District,” said DSU Education Department Chair Dr. Shelly Rouser.
DSU says with this funding, the university will create a pipeline of STEM educators, strengthen partnerships with local schools, and ensure that aspiring teachers are prepared to meet the evolving needs of their future students.