DOVER, Del.- Country star and Delaware State alum, Jimmie Allen, was set to speak at the university's commencement today. In light of recent sexual assault allegations, DSU chose to replace him.
Instead, Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, took the stage as the fill-in speaker.
DSU graduates expressed a positive reception to the change, and were glad Blunt Rochester was able to pull through at the last minute. Many said her remarks moved them.
"It was very motivational and inspirational too. I loved it, I loved her," said Daisia Hassell. "I'm happy to be here. I'm sorry for him, but I'm happy," she added.
Some graduates were unaware of the change until they saw the congresswoman step up to the mic.
"I didn't know about the switch, but she gave a great speech. It really hit," said Sherman Gay.
"They didn't even tell us about the change we heard from word of mouth," said Nadaisia Boss. "But guess what, we still made it!"
Others supported the university's decision.
"I believe in innocent until proven guilty, but at the same time, some allegations are a little bit harsher than others," said Connor Davis. "I can understand why—just in case it were to become true—I can understand why they wouldn't want that," he explained.
"Until everything gets sorted out, I definitely don't think he's the person that we want representing our class at the time being," said Macey Gage.
DSU's Class of 2023 made the most of their special day despite the sudden change in plans.
Officials at DSU informed WBOC that Jimmie Allen was slated to receive an honorary degree from the university's president, but said that is currently on hold.