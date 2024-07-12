SALISBURY, MD - A Salisbury woman faces multiple charges including DUI after a brief car chase in which the suspect allegedly rammed a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office vehicle trying to escape.
The Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home on Swan Road in Salisbury Thursday, July 11th at about 5:15 p.m. on reports of a vehicle hitting a house, with the caller telling police the driver was intoxicated. Sheriff’s Deputies arrived to see a Chevy Equinox with heavy front-end damage fleeing the crash scene.
Police say they attempted to stop the SUV, but the vehicle continued to flee and led Deputies on a brief chase before they were finally able to stop the suspect. The driver then rammed a Sheriff’s Office cruiser trying to escape, according to authorities.
Deputies once again gave chase, during which police allege the driver drove recklessly, ignoring traffic laws. The suspect then drove to the Rt 50 Bypass and lost control of the SUV and hit a guardrail before continuing to flee back towards Salisbury. Deputies finally managed to stop the suspect on Adventist Dr at West Rd, where they arrested the suspect, Karli Church, 23, of Salisbury.
The Sheriff’s Office says Church was under the influence and taken to Tidal Health. Upon her release from the hospital on Friday, July 12th, police arrested Church on the following charges:
-Driving under the influence
-Failure to stop after an accident (3 counts)
-Fleeing and Eluding Uniformed Police (2 Counts)
-Reckless Driving
-Negligent Driving, and numerous additional traffic charges
Church was released on her personal recognizance pending trial.