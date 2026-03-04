DOVER, Del. - A crash between an e-bike and a car on Monday killed a 26-year-old in Dover, according to Delaware State Police.
Police say around 1:45 p.m. on March 2, a car was driving in the left lane of U.S. 13, north of the POW/MIA Parkway in Dover. They say, simultaneously, an e-bike entered the edge of the right lane of U.S. 13.
DSP say the preliminary investigation found the e-bike changed lanes and entered the car's path. Police say the car hit the e-bike, and the e-bike rider was thrown off.
26-year-old Jordan Schollenberger from Camden was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries on Tuesday, March 3.
The driver of the car, a 19-year-old from Harrington, was not injured.
DSP say the road was closed for about three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared. The Delaware State Police investigation is still ongoing.