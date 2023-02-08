LEWES, Del.- Red and green Christmas lights have been down for almost two months now, but, one family's green and white lights are still shining bright before this weekend.
As the sun sets in Lewes, a glowing message illuminates the night: "Fly Eagles Fly!"
Denny Flamini is the creative force behind this tribute to the team as they take flight for the Super Bowl LVII. He said the effort was well worth it.
"I do the whole display by myself and spend too much time outside working on it," he said. "But it came out pretty good, I think."
Flamini did the same when the Eagles went to the Super Bowl in 2017, but this year he wanted the display to be bigger, better and brighter.
"The first time I did it was just on a whim for fun and supporting the team and then people started to drive by and everyone was asking me this year 'when are you doing the lights again?' so I got them out a little earlier at the beginning of the playoffs," said Flamini.
He also said he's blown away by all of the attention his work is receiving.
"People have been driving by and messaging me saying they are coming from New Jersey to see them," he laughed. "It's not what I expected but it's fun."
One of Flamini's neighbors, Dan Matta, said the Eagles spirit is contagious on the block.
"We have actually become really good friends because of this community of Eagles fans so it's been really cool to be a part of that," said Matta.
Flamini tells WBOC his Super Bowl party might be a little more packed than usual this year.
"We are having a big party and a lot of families are coming over I think about a dozen at this point," he said. "People keep inviting themselves over they want to be at the house with the lights."
Eagles pride shining bright in Lewes.