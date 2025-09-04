DOVER, DE- Excitement is building across Delmarva as Eagles fans get their game faces on in Kelly green ahead of tonight's home opener in Philadelphia. Neighbors say they're ready to watch the defending Super Bowl champions soar once again.
Following last season's Super Bowl win, supporters say they're ready for another championship run, starting with a showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.
Bill Duffy, a lifelong Eagles supporter from Dover, hopes for a strong start to a long-anticipated season.
"I've been an Eagles fan all my life, and tonight I'm hoping for a win to start the season off. And another Super Bowl win."
Duffy, who's heading to Philadelphia tonight for the home opener, says there's no way he would miss the first game of the season—especially against the Cowboys.
"Well, it's the Dallas Cowboys, and we all hate the Dallas Cowboys. So that's a big win in itself."
Fans are also preparing off the field. At Home Stretch Cards & Collectibles in Dover, store clerk Mike Clendaniel says jerseys, T-shirts, and collectibles have been selling quickly as supporters prepare for the game.
"With the beginning of the football season, everybody's coming and looking for football stuff—a lot of Eagles fans in the area. So we get a lot of the Eagles stuff. They want their Jalen Hurts, they want their big players, AJ Brown and all of them."
Ron Poliquian, a longtime Eagles supporter, says the team is at a historic high, making it an exciting time to cheer for the Birds.
"Right now, we're living in the Renaissance Camelot of Eagles football. Basically, we've never had better teams. We never had more success."
Dante Lupinetti, an Eagles fan from Dover, says tonight's game is crucial, giving the Eagles a chance to set the tone for the rest of the season and build momentum for another championship run.
"Hoping for ground and pound, good defense, set the tone for the rest of the year. High tempo. You know, let's get it done."
With kickoff approaching, Lupinetti says he is more eager than ever to see their team back in action.
"Just the anticipation. We're all ready. We're ready to get started."
Duffy summarized the excitement with one simple phrase: "Go Birds!"
Tonight's game begins at 8:20 p.m., and fans across Delmarva are counting down the hours, eager to see the Eagles take the field and kick off what could be another thrilling season.