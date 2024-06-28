DELAWARE - The Delaware Supreme Court has reversed a lower court's decision to block absentee and early voting, restoring the two ahead of the 2024 State Primary and 2024 General Elections.
In February, the Delaware Superior Court issued an opinion striking down early voting and the First State's permanent absentee law, which had been in effect for 14 years. Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings quickly appealed the ruling, bringing the issue to the Delaware Supreme Court.
On Friday, June 28th, the Delaware Supreme Court ruled unanimously in Jennings' favor, reinstating both early and absentee voting in Delaware.
“Enough of these thinly-veiled partisan attempts to suppress votes — especially of our most vulnerable citizens,” said Attorney General Jennings. “Whether you voted for me or not, this is your most fundamental right, and I promised never to stop fighting for it. I’m grateful to the Court for its ruling and for agreeing to hear this case on an expedited basis so that Delawareans know their rights going into the September and November elections.”
Jennings' office says 56,000 Delawareans used early voting and about 21,000 voted via absentee voting in the last election.
Multiple Delaware public officials lauded the Supreme Court's 5-0 decision, including the Governor.
“I’ve always believed that we should make it easier, not harder, for Delawareans to exercise their fundamental right to vote," Governor John Carney said Friday. "I’m pleased that the Supreme Court has unanimously confirmed that Delaware can continue with permanent absentee voting and early voting. I want to thank the Attorney General for her efforts to ensure that Delawareans have their voices heard.”
The Delaware Department of Elections says both permanent absentee voting and early voting options will be in effect for the September 10th State Primary and the November 5th General Elections.