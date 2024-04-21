MILLSBORO, DE– The Indian River Volunteer Fire Department (IRVFD) reports an early morning fire destroyed a two-story home.
IRVFD initially responded to Russell Drive shortly after 3 a.m. April 21 for reports of a fire enveloping the rear of a home. Crews received conflicting reports of the fire’s extent and regarding a potentially trapped occupant, according to a press release.
Firefighters initiated a search of the home but say they were forced to evacuate when flames spread to the roof and attic.
Millsboro, Lewes and Dagsboro fire companies also responded.
Additional access points were established at 28253 Basin Road on the opposite side of the house.
After suppressing some exterior flames, crews conducted a secondary search but found no occupants inside the home, according to IRVFD.
Continued efforts saw the flames extinguished by late morning as crews began overhaul operations.
One firefighter was reportedly evaluated for an injury. No other injuries were reported.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal continues to investigate.