LINCOLN, Del.- An early morning house fire in Lincoln has been ruled accidental.
According to the State Fire Marshal the fire started in the 18000 block of Hickory Lane near Route 113 just before 4 a.m., Monday.
Ten people were able to get out of the single-story ranch style house without injury.
The Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company and several nearby mutual aid fire companies helped to get the fire under control.
Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s office say the fire began inside a sunroom and was caused by a faulty heating and air conditioning appliance. The home was severely damaged.
Fire damage was estimated at $450,000. There were no reportable injuries but a woman was taken to Bayhealth Sussex Campus for a medical evaluation.