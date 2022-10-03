RIDGELY, Md.- A fire at a home in Ridgely early Saturday morning caused thousands of dollars in damages.
The State Fire Marshal says the fire started around 4:30 a.m. at a two story, single-family home at 202 Park Ave.
It's unknown where the fire started or the cause.
The smoke alarms inside the home were activated.
It took 24 firefighters from the Ridgley Volunteer Fire Company about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.
The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the building and the contents.
The fire remains under investigation.
If anyone has information regarding this fire, you're asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.