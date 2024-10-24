MARYLAND - Maryland voters can head to the polls just shy of two weeks before election day as the state opens its early voting period Thursday.
According to Maryland’s State Board of Elections, early voting is being held October 24th through October 31st ahead of the November 5th 2024 General Election.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Thursday, with Saturday and Sunday included in the early voting period as well.
The Department of Elections says that any Marylander registered to vote can participate in the early voting period. Those who are not yet registered can also register and vote during early voting. The early voting process is the same as on election day, and voters will check in when arriving at the early voting center.
A list of early voting centers in Maryland can be found on the Board of Elections website here.