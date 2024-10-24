SALISBURY, Md. - Early voting is now underway in Maryland.
The line to vote came out of the door at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury late Thursday morning. Voters we spoke with were eager to be among the first to cast their ballots in person for the 2024 general election.
Whether it's the presidential race, the U.S. House and Senate election or a number of ballot initiatives, for many this is the most important election of their lives.
"I got to vote, there's no two ways about it. Evil can only prevail as long as good people stand by and do nothing," Jim Ricca of Salisbury said.
"I want to make sure my vote gets counted and it doesn't get lost in the shuffle, in the process," voter Debbie Book told us.
While it's still too early to receive a breakdown of early voting turnout in Maryland, historically Democrats have led the partisan breakdown of early voters, in Maryland and nationwide.
Former President and 2024 Republican nominee Donald Trump has previously been critical of early voting, advocating instead for one day of in-person voting, on paper ballots.
However, he has changed his tune, encouraging Republicans to take part in early voting.
If you'd like to vote early in Maryland, you can do so now through October 31st between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
To find your early voting polling center, which is likely different than your typical election day voting location, you can click here.