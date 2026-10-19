DELMARVA - Election day is just a few weeks away, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and early voting starts Thursday, Oct. 22 in Maryland and Delaware.
Delaware
The Delaware Department of Elections says people can head to any early polling place in their county to vote.
There are nine locations in Sussex County:
- Department of Elections Warehouse at 542 S. Bedford St. in Georgetown
- Department of Elections Warehouse at 200 Allen St. in Seaford
- Ellendale Fire Hall at 302 Main St.
- Indian River Fire Co. Station #2 at 25375 Banks Rd. in Millsboro
- Laurel Fire Hall at 205 W. 10th St.
- Margaret Rollins Community Center at 101 Adams Ave. in Lewes
- Millville Community Center at 32517 Dukes Rd.
- Nassau Valley Vineyard at 32130 Winery Rd. in Lewes
- Roxana Fire Hall at 35943 Zion Church Rd. in Frankford
There are four locations in Kent County:
- BPOE #1903 Elks Lodge at 200 S. Saulsbury Rd. in Dover
- Frederica Senior Center at 216 Market St.
- Harrington Parks and Recreation at 114 E. Liberty St.
- Wyoming United Methodist Church at 216 Wyoming Mill Rd. in Dover
Early voting in Delaware is open from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is no early voting Oct. 25. Then, early voting is open again from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the 26th and 27th.
Early voting from Oct. 28 to Nov 1. is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Anyone who is registered to vote can vote early in Delaware.
Maryland
Early voting will be held from Thursday, Oct. 22 through Thursday, Oct. 29, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.
Early polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
Caroline County locals can vote early at the Health and Public Services Building at 403 S. Seventh St. in Denton.
Dorchester County can vote early at the Goodwill Ave. Early Voting Center at 1000 Goodwill Ave. in Cambridge.
There are two early voting places in Queen Anne's County. Voters can go to the Kent Island Fire Department on 1610 Main St. in Chester, or the Queen Anne's Office Building Conference Room on 110 Vincit St. in Centreville.
Somerset County locals can vote early at Somerset County Technical High School at 7994 Tawes Campus Drive in Westover.
Talbot County can vote early at the Easton Firehouse Bingo Hall at 315 Leonard Rieck Drive.
Wicomico County can vote early at the First Baptist Church at 528 Booth St. in Salisbury, or at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center Midway Room at 500 Glen Ave., also in Salisbury.
Worcester County can vote early at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center at 4001 Coastal Highway in Ocean City.
Anyone who is eligible or registered to vote can vote early in Maryland.
Virginia
Early voting already started in the Commonwealth, 45 days before the election.
Accomack County voters have until Oct. 31st to vote early, and they can do so at the Voter Registration Office at 24387 Joynes Neck Rd in Accomac.
Anyone who is registered to vote can vote early in Virginia.