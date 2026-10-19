Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Gale Warning, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM EDT this evening. For the Gale Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&