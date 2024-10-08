EAST NEW MARKET, MD - The Town of East New Market is urging neighbors to remain vigilant following the release of security camera footage that appears to show individuals attempting to access locked vehicles.
The video, captured on October 3rd just before midnight, apparently shows three people trying to go through a truck on Main Street in East New Market. The three individuals then move on after testing the truck's locked doors.
Town officials labeled it “suspicious activity” in a social media post and urged those in the town and surrounding areas of Dorchester County to be on the lookout for additional instances.
“To everyone in the town and surrounding areas please keep a watch out for suspicious activity day and night and call police [if] you see anything,” Town leaders said in a Facebook post on October 4th. “Lock doors on your house, sheds and vehicles. Keep outside lights on as well.”
The Town goes on to ask neighbors to inform them and police of any other possible criminal encounters and to share pictures and videos with officials.