Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge Announces 2024 Youth Turkey Hunt

KENT COUNTY, MD - The refuge is inviting young people to apply for a mentored Youth Turkey Hunt in April.
The Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge, in cooperation with the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), is inviting young people ages 12 to 16 to apply for the mentored Youth Turkey Hunt at the refuge by March 22. The refuge says youth hunters are chosen by lottery for one of two hunt days and must possess a valid Maryland hunting license.
According to officials, the mentored Youth Turkey Hunt occurs on one of two Saturdays: April 13th or April 20th. Successful applicants will be required to attend a virtual orientation on April 10th at 6 p.m. Youth hunters will receive a briefing the morning of their hunt and will be accompanied by an adult mentor from NWTF. A non-hunting parent or guardian may also accompany the youth hunter, according to the refuge.
The Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge will reportedly be closed to the public until noon on both hunt days.
Officials say applications can be requested by emailing easternneck@fws.gov, or downloaded from the refuge website at https://www.fws.gov/refuge/eastern-neck/visit-us/activities/hunting.