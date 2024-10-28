DENTON, MD - Communities on Maryland's Eastern Shore are rallying to donate emergency equipment and supplies to hurricane-impacted regions in Tennessee. On Monday, Cambridge city commissioners will vote on a proposal to donate an old, unused fire truck from the Cambridge Rescue Fire Company to assist recovery efforts.
One local farmer, Jessica Tanglao from Denton, is also working independently to deliver much-needed agricultural supplies. Tanglao has been gathering various donations and plans to load them into her trailer for a delivery run to Erwin, Tennessee, in mid-November.
"I've been collecting donations," Tanglao said—things like a propane cooking stove, rope, and electric fencing.
Tanglao is halfway to her collection goal and prioritizing supplies for both people and animals affected by the storms. She shared that while donations of first aid kits and canned goods are crucial, assistance for livestock often gets overlooked.
"One particular farmer we're working with in Erwin, Tennessee, lost all his hay," Tanglao said. "So he has his animals and has them contained, but he needs 1,000 bales of hay to get through the winter."
Tanglao's goal is to collect and deliver 500 bales of hay, along with feed, warm blankets, and camping supplies for families in the area.
"He sent pictures of his barn. It was completely underwater," Tanglao explained. "The whole valley was underwater, and then when it receded, it was just mud, and the barn was on the ground, and all the hay was gone. So my goal has been to try to collect about 500 bales of hay because I can fit that in this trailer and feed for him and also warm blankets and camping supplies because there are families living in tents."
Tanglao is also seeking additional building supplies to support long-term recovery efforts.
"We're getting there. We need more fencing materials and more building materials, especially for their homes and things like that — lumber, nails, hammers," she said.
Tanglao aims to gather all supplies before she leaves for Tennessee on Nov. 16.