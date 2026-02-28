SALISBURY, Md. - Families, caregivers and advocates gathered in Salisbury on Saturday for a “Save Our Services” rally, urging state leaders to protect disability programs they say are essential to Marylanders, particularly in more rural communities on the Eastern Shore.
Organizers say the rally was prompted by proposed budget reductions as Maryland works to close a projected $1.6 billion shortfall. The governor’s proposed budget includes roughly $150 million in cuts to the Developmental Disabilities Administration (DDA), which advocates warn could translate to nearly $300 million in total funding loss when federal matching dollars are factored in.
William “Cody” Stevens, president of The Anchor Initiative, said the organization was created to support families navigating limited resources in rural areas.
“We created this nonprofit because we know in places like the Eastern Shore where it’s very rural, that a lot of provider resources are not available and if they are available your selection and choice is extremely limited,” Stevens said.
Stevens encouraged families in attendance not to feel isolated in the process.
“If anybody in here has ever thought that you are alone in this, you are far from it,” Stevens said. “So please don’t think you are ever alone in this.”
Several members of the Eastern Shore legislative delegation attended the rally and addressed the crowd.
Maryland State Delegate Barry Beauchamp told families their concerns are being heard in Annapolis.
“What I want you all to know is that we hear you and I hope that you really feel that,” Beauchamp said. “To be able to come here and speak in front of you guys I just want you to know it’s a blessing for all of us, for all of the Eastern Shore delegation.”
Maryland State Senator Mary Beth Carozza thanked families who have traveled to the state capital to advocate for restoring cuts.
“When you stand here and look out at this room you can't help but be emotional. This speaks volumes,” Carozza said.
Parents also shared personal stories about how DDA services impact their daily lives.
Adam Wyndham, whose daughter Emily has Rett syndrome, said families like his did not choose the path they are on, but are choosing to speak up anyway.
“We didn’t choose this life,” Wyndham said. “Families like mine don't choose this path. We did not choose a rare genetic diagnosis. We did not choose complexity. But we do choose to stand up. And we’re asking you to choose too. Choose stability, choose partnership, choose to stand up and protect people like Emily.”
Organizers described the rally as a nonpartisan effort focused on sharing information and elevating lived experiences. They say the goal is to ensure lawmakers understand how proposed service reductions could affect families across the Eastern Shore.
Advocates say for many in attendance, the message was clear: the services under consideration are critical to maintaining their health, stability and support.