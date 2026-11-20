TALBOT COUNTY, MD - Sunday, Nov. 22, marks 63 years since President John F. Kennedy was assassinated during a presidential motorcade in Dallas, Texas, a moment that changed American history and remains etched in the memories of millions.
For Richard Rawlings, the days following Kennedy’s assassination were chaotic. The now 85-year-old Rawlings of Oxford, Maryland, was in his 20s at the time and tasked with guarding President Kennedy’s casket as the nation mourned.
Kennedy was shot in Dealey Plaza at 12:30 p.m. and pronounced dead about 30 minutes later. Roughly 90 minutes after the shooting, Lee Harvey Oswald was taken into police custody.
“I was one of the first people that were grabbed to go into that new era of death of a president,” Rawlings recalled.
At the time, Rawlings was serving his country as a Navy SEAL corpsman. Following Kennedy’s assassination, he was placed on temporary duty working with the Secret Service.
“It was the big deal that was all put together at the last minute,” he said. They're grabbing people everywhere or in different places … All of a sudden I find myself in the spotlight.”
Rawlings stood 6-foot-7 at the time. He remembers his height being what singled him out. The assignment also meant being separated from his family without explanation. His newlywed wife was sent a telegram notifying her of his temporary assignment, but without much identifying information.
“I couldn't speak to my wife or anything for two weeks,” Rawlings said. “They didn't know where I was for two weeks.”
Under the supervision of drill instructors, guards had to stand motionless for extended periods inside the Capitol Rotunda.
“You had to learn how just to completely relax and take the pressure, and the pressure was immense when you have to stand for 20 minutes without moving your eyes,” he said.
When the assignment was over, Rawlings received a letter of commendation from Jacqueline Kennedy.
As the anniversary approaches, Rawlings encourages younger generations to spend time with older family members and listen to their stories.
“See your grandmother and grandfather, go visit with them and listen to what they have to say, because they have a story to tell,” Rawlings said.
Kennedy was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on Nov. 25, 1963.