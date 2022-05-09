BALTIMORE- One Maryland Lottery player on the Eastern Shore played the same Bonus Match 5 combination three times on May 7, and those lucky numbers delivered a total of $150,000 in prizes, Maryland Lottery officials announced Monday. Meanwhile, four other players landed prizes of $100,000 each last week in Baltimore City, Capitol Heights, Lanham, and Poolesville.
And in another lottery news, two friends in Bethesda placed the same Keno bet on May 2 and each won $64,000.
In all, 38 tickets worth $10,000 or more were either sold or redeemed in the seven days ending May 8, and the Maryland Lottery paid a total of more than $32.1 million in prizes during that span.
Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.
Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:
Scratch-off Prizes Claimed May 2-8:
$100,000 Prizes
- $100,000 Extreme Cash, Gem Liquors, 9443 Annapolis Road, Lanham
- $100,000 Extreme Cash, Village Beer and Wine, 19710 G Fisher Avenue, Poolesville
- $100,000 Lucky, Sun M Food Market, 2646 Polk Street, Baltimore
$50,000 Prizes
- $2,000,000 Gold Rush, Parsonsburg Quick Stop, 7181 Parsonsburg Road, Parsonsburg
- Ca$h To Go, Royal Farms #174, 1261 Liberty Road, Sykesville
$10,000 Prizes
- $100,000 Crossword 5th Edition, Safeway #1460, 1781 Forest Drive, Annapolis
- $250,000 Gold Rush, Quick Mart, 4225 Annapolis Road, Baltimore
- $250,000 Gold Rush, Giant #336, 2900 University Boulevard West, Wheaton
- $5,000 Loaded, Giant #108, 6340 York Road, Baltimore
- Mega 7s, Pop’s Grocery and Deli, 7459 E Furnace Branch Road, Glen Burnie
FAST PLAY and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings May 2-8:
- Three $50,000 wins ($150,000 total prize) by playing the same combination three times May 7, Outpost 544, 1921 Dudley Corner Road, Millington, Queen Anne’s County (unclaimed as of May 9)
- $50,000 ticket sold May 7 at Daddy Pa’s Convenience and Deli, 4114 Belle Grove Road, Brooklyn Park (claimed)
- $50,000 I Heart Cash ticket sold May 4 at Giant #335, 1700 Kingfisher Drive, Frederick (claimed)
- $10,000 High Roller Blackjack ticket sold May 6 at 7-Eleven #27641, 5049 Garrett Avenue, Beltsville (claimed)
- $10,000 Monopoly Properties ticket sold May 3 at 7-Eleven #38656, 7101 Democracy Boulevard, Bethesda (claimed)
- Two tickets each worth $64,000 sold May 2 at Talbert’s Ice and Beverage Service, 5234 River Road, Bethesda (second winner) (both claimed)
- $25,000 ticket sold May 5 at 7-Eleven #19083, 2611 Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City (claimed)
- $10,062 ticket sold May 7 at Whitfield Sunoco, 9105 Annapolis Road, Lanham (unclaimed as of May 9)
- $10,000 ticket sold May 7 at Hamilton News, 5438 Harford Road, Baltimore (unclaimed as of May 9)
- $20,000 ticket sold May 3 at Royal Farms #076, 3901 Ten Oaks Road, Glenelg (unclaimed as of May 9)
- $10,000 ticket sold May 3 at Phillip’s Mart, 119 East Main Street, Sudlersville (unclaimed as of May 9)
- $25,000 ticket sold May 2 at Nanjemoy Country Store and Bar, 1970 Liverpool Point Road, Nanjemoy (claimed)
- $25,000 ticket sold May 2 at Marlow Wings, 4147 Branch Avenue, Temple Hills (unclaimed as of May 9)
- $100,000 ticket sold May 4 at Best One Food Market, 5908 Seat Pleasant Drive, Capitol Heights (unclaimed as of May 9)
- $50,000 ticket sold May 6 at 7-Eleven #26253, 7901 Wise Avenue, Dundalk (unclaimed as of May 9)
- $50,000 ticket sold May 2 at Tobacco Barrel #307, 3834 East Lombard Street, Baltimore (claimed)
- $50,000 ticket sold April 29 at Giant #169, 13060 Middlebrook Road, Germantown (unclaimed as of May 9)
- $50,000 ticket sold May 2 at J Convenience, 8765 Satyr Hill Road, Parkville (unclaimed as of May 9)
- $38,508 ticket sold May 8 at Pantry One, 5100 Old Court Road, Randallstown (unclaimed as of May 9)
- $31,233 ticket sold May 4 at Sheetz #242, 1600 Rosemont Avenue, Frederick (claimed)
- $15,727 ticket sold May 5 at Edgewood Amoco-BP, 2201 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood (claimed)
- $15,616.50 ticket sold May 4 at Lucky Mart, 4201 Bladensburg Road, Colmar Manor (unclaimed as of May 9)
- $14,647.80 ticket sold May 2 at 7-Eleven #37697, 11690 Billingsley Road, Waldorf (claimed)
- $12,754.50 ticket sold May 6 at Wawa #572-E, 8300 Veterans Highway, Millersville (claimed)
- $11,112 ticket sold May 2 at West Laurel Exxon, 15151 Sweitzer Lane, Laurel (claimed)
The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.
Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.