SALISBURY, Md. - Early voting is underway in Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia, and the Eastern Shore of Maryland is already outpacing the rest of the state in turnout. Voters have been heading to polling places like the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center to make their voices heard in the upcoming election.
Keith Newton, of Parsonsburg, noted the sense of urgency among voters in the region. “Everybody's trying to get out as early as possible to get their vote in and be a part of this and make a difference,” he said. “I really feel like everybody so strongly feels about the problems and issues that we’re having in the country.”
Despite the strong start, Maryland’s early in-person voting numbers are lower than at this point in the 2020 election. Statewide, 10.4 percent of eligible voters have cast ballots in the first four days of early voting. However, the Eastern Shore has outperformed this rate, with 12.4 percent of eligible voters turning out so far.
Nearly every county on the Eastern Shore has exceeded the state average, with Talbot County setting the pace at 16.7 percent – the highest turnout in Maryland. Only Dorchester County falls below the state average for early voting on the Shore.
Bruce Robson, of Salisbury, praised the high turnout, calling it a reflection of civic pride and engagement. “It shows voter engagement, and gosh knows the more of that the better, no matter the party you are and who you're voting for. I’m proud of the Eastern Shore for that.”
Mail-in ballots are also playing a big role this election. Of the nearly one million Marylanders who have already voted, more than half have done so by mail.
Thursday, October 31 is the last day to vote early, in-person. You can do so between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m at your county's designated early voting sites which can be found here.