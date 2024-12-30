OXFORD, MD - Richard Colburn, a longtime Maryland lawmaker known for his dedication to the Eastern Shore and his service to the community, passed away Friday at the age of 74.
An Oxford native, Colburn served in the U.S. Army before returning to his roots. He worked as a produce manager at the Easton A&P and later served as the town manager of Federalsburg for 24 years.
"I mean, he knew people from when he worked at the A&P, bagging groceries. And he knew those people then and he knew them when he was elected," said Joe Bartenfelder, former Maryland Secretary of Agriculture.
Colburn was best known for his work as an elected official, serving eight years in the Maryland House of Delegates followed by 20 years as a Maryland state senator. He represented District 37 Talbot, Dorchester, Caroline, and Wicomico counties.
"He didn't forget the people. He didn't forget where he came from," Bartenfelder said.
Colburn earned respect from watermen, farmers, and politicians alike, known as a "Shore Senator."
"I remember when they were trying to confirm one of the DNR secretaries one year, and just about every waterman in the state opposed this guy's nomination. And he went to bat for us. He was the only one that would go to bat for us," said Bobby Whaples, president of the Dorchester Watermen's Association. "I was there that day at the hearing, and they talked to Richard Colburn like he was nobody, but he stood tall, did what he said he was gonna do, and we all cheered for him."
Senator Johnny Mautz, District 37, highlighted Colburn’s enduring impact.
"Rich Colburn will be on that list of senators who have had that type of impact that lasted history. He definitely has a legacy," said Mautz. "There are so many things that Rich, Senator Colburn has done throughout his career that not only I but many of the members of the Senate try to emulate and follow his lead."
The owners of Emily's Produce also paid tribute to Colburn's contributions to agriculture.
"For multiple generations, our family has watched and experienced the profound impact that Richard Colburn had in the local agriculture arena," they wrote. "Whether he knew your specific role as a farmer or not, he took the time to immerse himself into the topic and come up with a solid solution... Our family pays tribute to a genuine leader who cared about his constituents and loved the Eastern Shore."
In addition to his political career, Colburn served as a special assistant to Joe Bartenfelder for eight years and was recently elected commander of the Dorchester American Legion Post 91.
With one of his favorite sentiments in mind, Bartenfelder recalled, "He would say, ‘Thanks for coming. We appreciate it.’"
Many remember Colburn as an advocate for all, a dedicated public servant whose legacy will be felt for generations.