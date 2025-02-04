MARYLAND - State Senator Johnny Mautz, a Republican representing Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester and Wicomico Counties in Annapolis wants better coordination on the state's response to the avian influenza or bird flu outbreak.
In a January meeting of the Eastern Shore delegation, Mautz called on Governor Wes Moore to appoint a bird flu coordinator.
"Let's just get this clear, where is the source of information? Who's notifying people? Who's in charge?" he said.
Mautz says the confusion has arisen because the Maryland Department of Agriculture takes the lead on bird flu cases at commercial poultry farms, but the Maryland Department of Natural Resources leads the response to cases in the wild.
"This is an opportunity for Governor Moore to say look we haven't experienced this in the past, we have something going on here, we have two different agencies. One agency is working, another agency, most people will tell you right now the Department of Agriculture is in control but it hasn't been formally done," he said.
We reached out to the Governor's Office about this request. A spokesperson provided the following statement:
"The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Maryland Department of Agriculture have actively communicated with one another and with officials from neighboring states since avian influenza began affecting farms all across the country.
The two agencies have distributed best practices for the public, hunters, and farmers and have also been working closely with the Maryland Department of Health to include public health information in avian influenza-related messaging.
The Moore-Miller Administration will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide guidance to those potentially affected by the spread of avian influenza."
Health officials say avian influenza has been reported in Queen Anne's, Caroline, Dorchester and Worcester Counties.