Eastern Shore State Senator explores run for Governor

MARYLAND - Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey announced Thursday that he will form an exploratory committee to consider a campaign for governor.
Senator Hershey, who represents Caroline, Queen Anne's, Kent, and Cecil counties, is the top ranking republican in Maryland state government.
In a statement, Hershey said "Without real competition, Maryland loses balance. And without balance, there’s no incentive for moderation."
Current Democratic Governor Wes Moore is running for re-election.
Former Republican Governor Larry Hogan has hinted at running again.