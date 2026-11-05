EASTON, Md. - Officials announced that the airport will be fully open for normal operations through Waterfowl Festival weekend.
Easton Airport officials say Runaway 4/22 is open ahead of schedule thanks to the recent clear weather conditions. The runway was originally scheduled to close Nov. 16 through Nov. 24. That same runway is scheduled to close Nov. 30 through Dec. 18. It will remain open until Feb. 2027, when it will close again for several months.
The closures are all part of the Airfield Modernization Program, which you can read more about here.