Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially in the morning. High 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.