Easton considers new QR code parking system

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and eastern and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Maryland, call 511 for road information. In Virginia, call 511 for road information. &&