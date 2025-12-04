Easton considers new QR code parking system

EASTON, Md - Easton is looking to overhaul its downtown parking system, and many local business owners say they’re ready for the change. Town officials have introduced a proposal that would replace traditional meters and kiosks with QR code signs, allowing drivers to scan and pay directly from their phones.
Eddie Roberts, owner of Cutz by Eddie, said the upgrade would reflect how people already navigate daily life.
“I actually think it's an excellent idea because we're in the 21st century now,” Roberts said.
Roberts added that parking on his street is often congested by people visiting other businesses, and he believes a clearer system could help.
“I think it would be an asset to the community,” Roberts told WBOC. “And you've got to grow along with the times”
Other business owners share similar thoughts. Valerie Clark, who is a part-owner of Legal Assets Craft Food & Spirits, said parking conditions often frustrate visitors.
"We often would encounter people that would come to town for the first time who were very frustrated with how inoperable the previous kiosks were,” Clark said. “They were very difficult to use. They were not user friendly. And so it made their first impression of the town very frustrating and very unwelcoming."
Employees like Cynthia Thomas at Cracker Jack’s Toys and Children’s Books say customers frequently ask for help understanding the existing parking rules. She believes the proposed system could make things smoother.
"People come in here, in the toy store all the time…and ask us what to do with the parking, because they're not quite sure,” Thomas said. "I think having the QR station set up would be a little bit easier for people to handle."
Town officials say the QR code system would launch as a one-year pilot program. A public hearing on the proposed parking ordinance is scheduled for December 15 at the next town council meeting.