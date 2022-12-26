Easton Could Soon Be Seeing More Blessings Boxes

EASTON, Md. - More blessings boxes could be popping up in Easton.
On Peachblossom road sits a blessings box. Inside the box you can find canned soups, pasta, and dessert snacks.
Angel Nagel built this box. She says it has really demonstrated how much the community cares.
"It went better than expected. It's more than I expected and It's overwhelming. We really don't have to ask a lot today it's pretty empty and it will be full by tomorrow morning. Everybody has kind of stepped up and it's very humbling," says Nagel.
The box is used and filled daily. Those welcome to use it range from a child who just needs a snack or someone who might be homeless and in need of food.
Now other organizations are looking to follow in their footsteps.
"We had another business this morning reach out to us about being a second overflow drop off location. Ironclad CrossFit, who is located on Information lane, will have a location there for drop off," says Nagel.
The executive director of the Easton family YMCA Wendy Palmer says she sees the box as a piece of the community.
"People that walk by this box say 'what a blessing' and it really is in our community to be able to share this. It is for everyone and you never know when you're in need. I love to see people coming out here and using it but I love seeing people filling it as well"
Hoping to feed more need with more boxes.