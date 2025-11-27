EASTON, Md. – The Easton Town Council will consider an ordinance on Dec. 1 that would update several of the town’s parking rules, including time limits, parking lot regulations and the use of parking permits.
Ordinance 848 proposes revisions to multiple sections of the Town Code. The changes focus on when parking limits apply, how long vehicles may remain in certain areas and how the town sets meter rates and manages parking permits.
Under the proposal, parking time limits on designated streets would apply from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers could park for up to three cumulative hours per day in free, time-controlled street spaces. The limits would not apply to metered spaces or areas reserved for permit holders.
The ordinance also clarifies that the Town Council may establish on-street and off-street parking meter rates by resolution.
Additional updates outline rules for municipally owned or operated parking lots. The measure maintains the 24-hour parking limit and specifies that only passenger vehicles and certain pickup trucks may use the lots. Vehicles must park within marked spaces, obey posted signs and follow the 10 mph speed limit. Cars must also be positioned so their license plates are visible from the travel lane.
The ordinance includes changes to the parking permit program. The council would set permit availability, time periods and fees by resolution. Permits must be permanently displayed on the lower right corner of a vehicle’s rear window and would allow free parking in municipal lots, but not in on-street paid spaces. A vehicle with three or more unpaid parking tickets within six months would have its permit revoked without refund. Permit holders would also be required to notify the town if the permitted vehicle is sold or transferred.
If approved, the ordinance would take effect 20 days after the mayor signs it or after a veto override, as outlined in the measure.
The council is scheduled to discuss and potentially vote on Ordinance 848 during its Dec. 1 meeting at 5:30 p.m. The agenda also includes consideration of Ordinance 847, which would adjust the boundaries of Residential Parking District 1, and Resolution 6215, a proposed update to the town’s license, permit, inspection and fee schedule.