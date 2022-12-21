Easton Ice Rink Renovation Plans Delayed

EASTON, Md. - Figure skaters and hockey players along Talbot County will be waiting another month for their ice rink.
Today's crew poured 250 yards over 11 miles of tubing. That tubing is used to keep the ice cool.
The Talbot County community center ice rink has been closed for repairs for months. The 1 million dollar project created an entirely new ice rink, from new tubing, concrete, and of course ice.
Those who frequently use the ice like figure skaters and hockey players have had to travel hours away for practices and games during their season.
President of the Easton Ice Hawks, David Levasseur, says waiting another month is disappointing to the skaters.
"Some people are disappointed. It's a lot of mileage and traveling for everybody. Even our home games are away games essentially," says Levasseur. He added, "Everybody wants to be home. Everyone is happy that we're playing hockey but we just wish we were here, we wish we were home."
Originally the rink was scheduled to welcome skaters within the first week in January.
Director of Parks and Recreation, Preston Peper says "We couldn't get started right when we thought at the beginning because of the way the legislation has to go for the allotment of the council. So, that had a little bit of a waiting period. And with the holidays, it's just a lot of little things that went along."
The concrete laid today will take 28 days to cure before they can start making the ice.
Peper says he understands and shares the frustration with skaters. "I mean people are disappointed and we're even disappointed. As I said it's a big revenue generator for us, the hockey teams use it, and the figure skating teams use it. I think a lot of it is people have come to understand that this is just one of those unavoidable things that come up," says Peper.
Community members are hoping this new timeline is more concrete.