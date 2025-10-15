EASTON, M.d. - The Town of Easton has launched "Engage Easton," where the general public can comment on upcoming and current town projects.
Town officials say the goal of the interactive platform is to inform and engage the community on important planning issues, such as the East End Small Area Plan. They say the website allows for direct feedback to project leaders, interactive maps, polls, surveys, and media galleries.
The town currently has six projects up on the site and they say they plan to upload more in the future.
"It's a perfect tool for our department, but we realized there's so much utility here for other departments as well. Engineering, public works, parks and recreation. There is tons of opportunity for this to grow across our organization." says Director of Planning and Zoning for the Town of Easton Miguel Salinas.
The website link is https://engage.eastonmd.gov