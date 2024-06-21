EASTON, MD - The Easton Police Department has announced the arrest of a man on several charges including the sex abuse of a minor.
Police say a joint investigation with the Talbot County Child Protective Services after receiving word of possible sex abuse of a child. Investigators interviewed a minor child at the Talbot County Children’s Advocacy Center and say they were told Perez Aldana, 36, sexually assaulted the child in May of 2024. The child was able to escape and notified adults, who then called police.
Aldana, of Easton, was arrested on June 18th and charged with Sex Abuse of a Minor, Sex Offense 4th Degree, False Imprisonment and four counts of Assault 2nd Degree.