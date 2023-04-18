Easton Mayoral Candidates Discuss Issues They Would Fix

EASTON, Md. - Three mayoral candidates are speaking their minds about how to improve the town.
Candidates Megan Cook, Al Silverstein, and incumbent Robert Willey are all in the running for Easton Mayor.
The three are sharing similar priorities.
Candidate and council president Cook says her number one issue is affordable housing. She says, "One would be inclusionary zoning. which means were really talking about affordable housing for first time homebuyers. People who want to come and be a part of our vibrant community and be a part of our fabric of our community. If we want to attract young families who want to work here then we have to have an opportunity for them to live here also so that’s one of my top priorities."
Candidate and current ward 3 councilman Silverstein shares the similar concern, but wants to focus more on a the new hospital.
Silverstein explained, "It's the largest economic development project we can have. As I go door to door and I visit with people they talk to me all the time about not being able to find doctors, having to go across the bridge, and it really complicates their life. We got $20 million this year. $10 million out of the Senate and $10 million out of that house of delegates. That’s a start but we need a bigger commitment in order to build a $5 million facility.
Current Mayor Willey says both issues are important, along with adding a little family fun to the neighborhood. He says, "plus the area for all of the water sports and so forth and access to waterways is very limited so something on the park level they could use. Point Park for instance needs to be shifted into another gear and let's get this thing going."
Multiple ideas for one mayor to tackle.
The Easton mayoral election day is scheduled for May 2. Polls are scheduled to be open from 7 a.m to 8 p.m. at the Eason Volunteer Firehouse.