Easton officials consider plan to revitalize East End

Easton, Md - Town leaders are reviewing a new plan aimed at revitalizing Easton’s East End, with a focus on Dover Road and the area known as the Dover Triangle. The plan seeks to make the corridor safer for pedestrians and cyclists, boost local businesses, and create a more vibrant community space.
Neighbors and business owners in the area say the improvements are necessary. Sean Fletcher, a truck driver in Easton, says the upgrade could make the East End more appealing for families.
“Improvement is always good,” Fletcher said. “It'll help it gain traction or gain speed. And people might want to actually come here to live, you know, and raise their families.”
Ruby Vanags, who owns a bakery in Easton, adds that the plan could attract more visitors.
“Being a business owner, you know that we are looking to improve this area to attract the tourists,” Vanags said. “It will bring business to us or attract the people that will come to visit our businesses here.”
Town officials say the plan would create a stronger retail corridor along Dover Road while also reimagining the Dover Triangle
Miguel Salinas, Director of Easton’s Planning and Zoning Department, said the plan, if adopted, will become part of the town’s long-range comprehensive plan.
“If it's adopted, and we certainly hope it will be, it will be a part of our comprehensive plan, which is our long range ten year plan for the town of Easton,” Salinas told WBOC.
The East End Small Area Plan is currently under review by the Planning Commission. Once the commission makes its recommendation, the Town Council will hold a public hearing before deciding whether to adopt the plan.