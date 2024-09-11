EASTON, MD - The Maryland State Prosecutor has announced the conviction of an Easton Police officer on two counts of official misconduct for engaging in sexual relations with two teenage girls.
According to prosecutors, Easton Police Department Sergeant Jason Dyott was on duty on November 11, 2022, when he picked up a teenage victim from a home and had sex with her inside his patrol car.
Days later, on November 13, 2022, prosecutors say Dyott engaged in sexual relations with another teenage victim inside the police vehicle, again while he was on duty.
“Law enforcement officers who abuse the power of their position, and betray the trust of the community, must be held accountable,” said Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard.
Dyott was convicted of two counts of Misconduct in Office in the Circuit Court for Talbot County. Sentencing is currently scheduled for November 1st.