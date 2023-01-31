Easton Police On High Alert With Surge In Overdoses

EASTON, Md. - In the Last 36 hours, Easton Police say there have been seven overdoses.
One of those seven overdoses was fatal and Easton police say it's because there is a dangerous mix of heroin and fentanyl on their streets. All of the overdoses happened inside the victim's home.
Captain of the Easton Police Department, George Paugh says this is concerning for their town. "Absolutely there is a concern. We’ve always sent out press releases during the public safety announcement in the morning but as this was starting to ramp up, we were like 'we really need to push it out and get the public aware of what’s going on."
Local abuse prevention advocates like Kelley Callaghan with Talbot Goes Purple says anyone, anywhere can save a life by carrying one specific medicine. That medicine is Narcan. she describes it as an overdose reverse drug. And it's readily available for anyone to buy from local pharmacies.
Callaghan says, "I carry Narcan because you just never know. With the horrible prevalence now of people who are addicted to opioids, not just people who are using street-level, illicit drugs, you have people that are elderly that have opioid prescriptions. Maybe they don't realize they took more. Sometimes pets are going to get into the medication. There are all different reasons to carry Narcan." She added, "People get addicted to prescription pills. It's very common. If everybody carries Narcan, I think we would see a lot of reductions in overdose deaths. It's science. This reduces the effects."
Talbot goes purple is offering free Narcan training next week in Easton