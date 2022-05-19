EASTON, Md.- Police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect who robbed the Rite Aid pharmacy at 101 Marlboro Ave. in Easton early Wednesday night.
Easton police said that that it happened shortly after 6 p.m. when a man wearing a mask jumped over the counter of the pharmacy and pushed through the pharmacist to obtain prescription medication. After obtaining several medications, the suspect ran toward the Amish Market. No one was injured during the incident.
Police said the suspect was described as black, between 5-foot-6 and 6-foot-tall, and having a weight of 140 to 150 pounds. Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or who might have seen the suspect, is asked to contact the Easton Police Department at 410-822-1111 and ask to speak with a detective.