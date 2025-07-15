EASTON, MD– Parks and Recreation Officials announced the Town of Easton's first annual Health and Wellness Fair will take place Saturday.
The free event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Idlewild Park, where various community organizations will offer information and resources. The fair will also feature live music, food trucks and activities for kids.
Parks and Recreation Director Lorraine Gould says the event is part of National Parks and Recreation Month, with this year's "Build Together, Play Together" theme encouraging community health initiatives.
“Even if you’re not in need of any health information or services, this will be a great place to enjoy yourself and connect with the community," Gould said. This event is open for everyone to attend, and we can’t wait to enjoy it with our neighbors!”
For more information, email lgould@eastonmd.gov.